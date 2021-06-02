Rhumbline Advisers Has $10.95 Million Stock Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 451,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,132 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.24% of Xerox worth $10,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XRX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,207,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 977,310 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,625,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $176,845,000 after purchasing an additional 628,533 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $150,812,000 after purchasing an additional 521,491 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $43.50.

XRX stock opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.80. Xerox Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.92%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

