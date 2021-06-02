Sigma Planning Corp Acquires New Position in SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS)

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2021

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Trust Co bought a new stake in SOS in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in SOS in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SOS in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in SOS in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

SOS stock opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. SOS Limited has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $15.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.30.

About SOS

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as Information Today and E-commerce Today, as well as 10086 hot-line and promotional center for Guangdong Bank of Development.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SOS (NYSE:SOS)

Receive News & Ratings for SOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.