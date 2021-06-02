Sigma Planning Corp Acquires New Position in SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Trust Co bought a new stake in SOS in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in SOS in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SOS in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in SOS in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Get SOS alerts:

SOS stock opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. SOS Limited has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $15.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.30.

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as Information Today and E-commerce Today, as well as 10086 hot-line and promotional center for Guangdong Bank of Development.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS).

Receive News & Ratings for SOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.