Sigma Planning Corp Takes Position in Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Remark by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,481,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,715,000 after buying an additional 817,172 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Remark by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 1,402,649 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Remark by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,285,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Remark in the first quarter worth about $2,041,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Remark by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 166,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 38,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Remark alerts:

MARK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Remark from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ MARK opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.95. Remark Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $160.87 million, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.99.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Remark Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It owns and operates an e-commerce digital media property focuses on a luxury beach lifestyle. The company sells its AI-based products and services under the Remark AI brand in the United States; and under the KanKan brand in China.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.