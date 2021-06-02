Sigma Planning Corp Has $206,000 Position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,978,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 29,035.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after acquiring an additional 106,849 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 42,997 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,940,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,555,000.

LQDH stock opened at $95.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.86. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $87.58 and a 52 week high of $96.87.

