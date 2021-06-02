ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $10,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 846,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,515,000 after buying an additional 10,672 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 228.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after buying an additional 127,794 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 967,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,171,000 after buying an additional 15,146 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 558,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,445,000 after purchasing an additional 64,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.14. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $43.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $285.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.65 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

In other ACI Worldwide news, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 22,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $884,730.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

