Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 4,889 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,889 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.23% of Cirrus Logic worth $11,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 31,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $76.57 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $103.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.62.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $293.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.05 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 15.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $86,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,534.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $566,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.30.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

