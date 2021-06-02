Sigma Planning Corp Buys New Stake in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 14,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Arcimoto by 1,980.0% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arcimoto in the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Arcimoto by 7.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 508,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after acquiring an additional 36,044 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arcimoto in the first quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, Regis Management CO LLC acquired a new position in Arcimoto in the first quarter valued at about $667,000. 22.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on FUV shares. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Aegis boosted their price target on shares of Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Arcimoto currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of FUV stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. Arcimoto, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $36.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.65 and a quick ratio of 14.02.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 48.32% and a negative net margin of 650.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company's products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.