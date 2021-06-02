Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,098,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 533,250 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of Marathon Oil worth $11,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,176,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,462 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,611,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,441,000 after purchasing an additional 656,698 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,352,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,040,000 after purchasing an additional 401,465 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,128,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,878,000 after buying an additional 145,191 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,095,000 after buying an additional 26,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

MRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.02.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $13.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 3.23.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.79%.

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $747,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,270,512 shares in the company, valued at $14,077,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,938 shares of company stock worth $1,755,197. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.