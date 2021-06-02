Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) Holdings Boosted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 2,585.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,932 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498,647 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Forterra were worth $12,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Forterra during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Forterra in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Forterra by 56.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Forterra during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Forterra by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRTA opened at $23.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 2.47. Forterra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $23.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.39.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.30. Forterra had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 54.47%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FRTA shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Forterra in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.30.

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

