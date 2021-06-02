Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $13.03 Million Stock Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 750,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $13,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBRA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 253,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBRA stock opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.53.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

In other news, Director Catherine Cusack purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $104,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,667 shares in the company, valued at $743,685.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

