Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 3,361 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in IAA were worth $12,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of IAA by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in IAA in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAA in the 4th quarter worth $111,000.

Get IAA alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on IAA. Northcoast Research upgraded IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

IAA stock opened at $57.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.71. IAA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.76 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. IAA had a return on equity of 669.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. IAA’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.