M&T Bank Corp Cuts Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,397 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3,905.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 585,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 571,232 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 196.4% in the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 40,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 27,079 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 44,153 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETRN opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 2.27. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.17.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

ETRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

