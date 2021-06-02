M&T Bank Corp Sells 5,500 Shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VPV opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.12. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $13.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

