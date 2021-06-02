M&T Bank Corp Sells 3,818 Shares of East Resources Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ERESU)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in East Resources Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ERESU) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,818 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in East Resources Acquisition were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ERESU. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 2,596.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 61,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 12,440 shares during the period.

Shares of OTCMKTS ERESU opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. East Resources Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $11.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.17.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

