M&T Bank Corp Reduces Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 49.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,990 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 1,607.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Redburn Partners upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

Shares of LYG stock opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $2.83.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

