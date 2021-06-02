Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock Position Cut by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 56.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,993 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CROX. FMR LLC grew its position in Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CROX. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.40.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $103.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.82. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.91 and a 52-week high of $109.91.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.30 million. Crocs had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 121.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,767.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 11,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $905,625.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,225.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,016 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,025 over the last three months. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

