Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 8,235 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,338 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 8,235 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in NOV by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NOV in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of NOV during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NOV during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in shares of NOV during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NOV in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. COKER & PALMER cut NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.31.

NYSE NOV opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $18.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.58.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.