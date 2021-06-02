M&T Bank Corp Trims Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 87.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Nordstrom by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 1.8% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 42,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $34.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.15, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.36. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.23) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 6,000 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $230,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,921.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $305,894.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,987. Corporate insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JWN shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

