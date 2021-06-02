Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 88.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,608 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBW Capital LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 23,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,389,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 101,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 255.9% during the first quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 28.8% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROP. Barclays increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $447.67.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROP stock opened at $448.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $362.90 and a 1 year high of $455.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $430.01.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

