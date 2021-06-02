M&T Bank Corp Has $205,000 Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 54.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,612,000. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 101,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,722,000 after acquiring an additional 46,373 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 66.7% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 8.4% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 489,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,739,000 after purchasing an additional 37,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $127.53 on Wednesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $66.99 and a twelve month high of $134.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RGA shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.11.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

