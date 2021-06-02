Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Position Lowered by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 64.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,248 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Ready Capital in the first quarter worth about $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Ready Capital in the first quarter worth about $795,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 64,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Ready Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $422,000. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ready Capital news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $54,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,177.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrea Petro purchased 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $67,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RC. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ready Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.61.

NYSE RC opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. Ready Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $15.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.12.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a net margin of 47.10% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Analysts forecast that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 22.35%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

