M&T Bank Corp Invests $210,000 in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $360,884.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $2,538,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 389,248 shares of company stock valued at $9,473,595 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Exelixis stock opened at $22.89 on Wednesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $27.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 114.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.75.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

