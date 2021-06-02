Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Short Interest Up 42.6% in May

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 346,400 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the April 29th total of 243,000 shares. Currently, 10.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 554,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Focus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Focus during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Focus during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Focus by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 71,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 40,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFOI opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.43. Energy Focus has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $11.60.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 million. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 132.87% and a negative net margin of 45.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Focus will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime LED lighting products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures, as well as Invisitube ultra-low EMI tubular LED (TLED) and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

