CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Stake Decreased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 16.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 13,824 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CommScope by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in CommScope by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 121,529 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in CommScope by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 469,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in CommScope by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COMM opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.07.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 132.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on COMM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CommScope from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

CommScope Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

