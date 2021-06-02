Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 2,635 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 57.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,943 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 291,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,542,000 after acquiring an additional 27,907 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in AppFolio by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in AppFolio by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AppFolio by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,493,000. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APPF opened at $135.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.09. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $186.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.28.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). AppFolio had a net margin of 49.58% and a return on equity of 62.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on APPF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded AppFolio from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. AppFolio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

In related news, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $706,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total value of $2,535,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,555,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,200 shares of company stock worth $3,941,430. 36.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

