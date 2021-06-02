Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $262,000 Position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SGMS. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 10.3% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 2.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SGMS. TheStreet raised Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Union Gaming Research lifted their price target on Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.90.

Shares of SGMS stock opened at $74.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 2.13. Scientific Games Co. has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $75.04.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.02 million. Scientific Games’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.69) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

