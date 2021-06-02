Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Short Interest Up 41.9% in May

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 245,800 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the April 29th total of 173,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAMG. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 751,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 206,046 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 594,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 52,298 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 516,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 427,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 19,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 60,541 shares in the last quarter. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAMG stock opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.54. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $235.64 million, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.09 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 19.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

