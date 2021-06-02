Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $228.22 on Wednesday. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $99.27 and a 12 month high of $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $235.30.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($0.48). Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 33.46% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $279.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALGT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

