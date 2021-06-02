Antoine Papiernik Sells 10,000 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Antoine Papiernik sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.55, for a total value of $1,775,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at $479,562.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Antoine Papiernik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Antoine Papiernik sold 77,357 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.67, for a total transaction of $13,202,519.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $180.31 on Wednesday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $182.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.69 and a beta of 1.29.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 83.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. ShockWave Medical’s revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after buying an additional 25,301 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $7,237,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWAV. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ShockWave Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

