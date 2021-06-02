HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Trading 7.5% Higher

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS)’s stock price traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$19.04 and last traded at C$18.12. 30,016 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 31,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.86.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on HLS Therapeutics to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on HLS Therapeutics to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Get HLS Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$558.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.78.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$21.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.52 million. On average, analysts predict that HLS Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. HLS Therapeutics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.55%.

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile (TSE:HLS)

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.