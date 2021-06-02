Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Shares Up 44%

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF)’s stock price shot up 44% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.20 and last traded at $7.20. 1,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 1,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.20.

About Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF)

Elior Group SA provides contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. It offers contract catering services to business and industry, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. The company also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industry; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, gardening, etc.

