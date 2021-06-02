Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Insider Michael Balmuth Sells 49,377 Shares of Stock

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Balmuth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 19th, Michael Balmuth sold 11,856 shares of Ross Stores stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total value of $1,438,844.16.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $122.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.91. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.65 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. OTR Global raised Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.43.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,968,736 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,888,289,000 after purchasing an additional 204,495 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,112,741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,131,178,000 after purchasing an additional 372,935 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 6.1% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,642,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,396,015,000 after purchasing an additional 672,600 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,403,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,681,000 after purchasing an additional 429,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,363,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $641,172,000 after purchasing an additional 82,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

