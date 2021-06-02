State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) Trading Up 3.5%

State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF)’s share price traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.50 and last traded at $45.50. 225 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.96.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in State Bank of India stock. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in State Bank of India were worth $16,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

State Bank of India provides various banking products and services to individuals, commercial enterprises, corporates, public bodies, and institutional customers in India and internationally. The company operates through Treasury, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, Insurance Business, and Other Banking Business segments.

