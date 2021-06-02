Internet Gold – Golden Lines (OTCMKTS:IGLDF) Trading Up 37.1%

Shares of Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IGLDF) were up 37.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.98 and last traded at $10.98. Approximately 4,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 328% from the average daily volume of 1,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.35.

About Internet Gold – Golden Lines (OTCMKTS:IGLDF)

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd. provides various telecommunications services in Israel. The company offers domestic fixed-line, cellular, and international communication services; Internet services; and multi-channel television, television and radio broadcasting, satellite broadcasting, and customer call center services.

