Österreichische Post (OTCMKTS:OSTIY) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OSTIY)’s share price shot up 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.50 and last traded at $23.50. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OSTIY. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Österreichische Post in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Österreichische Post in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.14.

Ã-sterreichische Post AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and parcel services in Austria, Germany, and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, Mail & Branch Network and Parcel and Logistics. The Mail & Branch Network division engages in the collection, sorting, and delivery of letters, postcards, direct mail items and newspapers, print media, and parcels and packets delivered jointly with the mail; and provision of intelligent input, digital document, mailroom, and data and address management, as well as dual delivery, document scanning, and digital advertising services.

