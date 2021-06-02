Insider Selling: IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Major Shareholder Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.04, for a total transaction of $2,625,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,948,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,383,544.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fibre Devices Ltd Ip also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 4,074 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $855,784.44.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 3,382 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.05, for a total transaction of $710,389.10.

On Thursday, May 20th, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total transaction of $2,513,250.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 9,943 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $1,989,097.15.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $206.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.46. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 58.10 and a beta of 1.37. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $149.51 and a 52-week high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.69%. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.77.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

