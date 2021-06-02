Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) SVP Michael Tang Sells 13,465 Shares

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $1,833,259.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Tang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Michael Tang sold 500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $137.20 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.71 and a 12-month high of $140.32. The firm has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 224.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 73,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 51,008 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 959,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $122,028,000 after buying an additional 27,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,630,000.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

