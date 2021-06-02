Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,734,279,000 after buying an additional 2,570,856 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,575,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,182 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,956,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,990 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $194,878,000. Institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DELL. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.72.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $15,972,390.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 347,495 shares in the company, valued at $31,274,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $102.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $103.80. The firm has a market cap of $78.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 113.04%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

