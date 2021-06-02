Contrasting Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) & Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN)

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) and Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

Get Telos alerts:

This table compares Telos and Cerner’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telos N/A N/A N/A Cerner 14.69% 17.45% 10.13%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Telos and Cerner, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telos 0 0 7 0 3.00 Cerner 2 2 9 0 2.54

Telos presently has a consensus price target of $41.57, indicating a potential upside of 25.44%. Cerner has a consensus price target of $82.54, indicating a potential upside of 5.95%. Given Telos’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Telos is more favorable than Cerner.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Telos and Cerner’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telos $179.92 million 12.29 $1.69 million $0.04 828.50 Cerner $5.51 billion 4.26 $780.09 million $2.45 31.80

Cerner has higher revenue and earnings than Telos. Cerner is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telos, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.4% of Telos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.3% of Cerner shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.3% of Telos shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Cerner shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cerner beats Telos on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications. The company also offers Telos Automated Message Handling System, a web-based organizational message distribution and management platform for mission-critical communications used by military field operatives; and Telos ID that provides identity trust and digital services through IDTrust360, an enterprise-class digital identity risk platform for extending software-as-a-service and custom digital identity services that reduces threats through the integration of advanced technologies that fuse biometrics, credentials, and other identity-centric data used for continuously monitor trust. In addition, it provides secure network services, including secure mobility solutions for business and government that enable remote work and minimize concern across and beyond the enterprises; and network management and defense services for operating, administrating, and defending complex enterprise networks and defensive cyber operations. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers. It also provides HealtheIntent platform, a cloud-based platform to aggregate, transform, and reconcile data across the continuum of care; and CareAware, an EHR agnostic platform that facilitates connectivity of health care devices to EHRs. In addition, the company offers a portfolio of clinical and financial health care information technology solutions, as well as departmental and care coordination solutions. Further, it provides tech-enabled services, such as implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, real-world evidence, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employer health centers, employee wellness programs, and third-party administrator services; and complementary hardware and devices for third parties. The company serves integrated delivery networks, physician groups and networks, managed care organizations, hospitals, medical centers, reference laboratories, home health agencies, blood banks, imaging centers, pharmacies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, employers, governments, and public health organizations. Cerner Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in North Kansas City, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.