Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,744 Shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 3.59% of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQWL. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EQWL opened at $80.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.64. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $80.93.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

