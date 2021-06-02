Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Redfin in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Redfin by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $57.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,449.00 and a beta of 1.87. Redfin Co. has a one year low of $29.70 and a one year high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.77.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 3,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $181,655.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 823 shares in the company, valued at $47,445.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $490,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 297,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,408,140.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,001 shares of company stock valued at $11,842,498. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.87.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

