Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 68 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRBN. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CRBN opened at $165.77 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 12 month low of $116.55 and a 12 month high of $166.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.24.

