Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to announce sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Teradyne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the lowest is $1.05 billion. Teradyne posted sales of $838.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year sales of $3.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Teradyne.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TER. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $130.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.71. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $67.12 and a 12-month high of $147.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.66%.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $10,356,537.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,188,018.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,015,684.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,834,326.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,672 shares of company stock worth $14,488,401 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Teradyne by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,799,000 after purchasing an additional 76,600 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 147,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,689,000 after purchasing an additional 71,027 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 7.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Teradyne by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,133,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,916,000 after buying an additional 98,116 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 146,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,615,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

