Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Stake Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,964 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Amarin were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amarin in the first quarter worth $870,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amarin in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amarin in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in Amarin in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management bought a new stake in Amarin in the first quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Amarin alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

Shares of AMRN opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.00 and a beta of 2.24. Amarin Co. plc has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

Amarin Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.