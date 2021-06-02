Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,890 Shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 102.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MOO opened at $93.36 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a 52 week low of $58.32 and a 52 week high of $95.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.67.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

