Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,814 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banta Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,938,000. SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 219,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 49,352 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $947,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,801,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.23 and a 12-month high of $25.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.02.

