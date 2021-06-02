Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.96 Million Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,917,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,040,000 after purchasing an additional 144,461 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,000.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 879,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,343,000 after purchasing an additional 799,370 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 520,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,953,000 after purchasing an additional 12,458 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 490,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,619,000 after buying an additional 86,117 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 382,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,881,000 after buying an additional 40,164 shares during the period.

Shares of EZU stock opened at $51.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.62. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

