Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,552 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chiasma were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Chiasma during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chiasma during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chiasma during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chiasma alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Chiasma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Chiasma from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Chiasma stock opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. Chiasma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $7.75. The firm has a market cap of $245.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.44.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). Research analysts expect that Chiasma, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Chiasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiasma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.