Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 298 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ITT by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 395,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,989,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 9,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in ITT by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,081 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in ITT by 607.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 71,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 60,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ITT shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of ITT in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ITT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.63.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $94.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 112.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.00. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.61 and a 12-month high of $101.32.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.34 million. ITT had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of ITT stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

