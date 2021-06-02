Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.09 Million Stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,229 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $820,000. Hill City Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,083,000. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 8,350.1% in the fourth quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 507,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,289,000 after buying an additional 501,005 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 520.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,977,000 after buying an additional 499,507 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth $23,399,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

DY stock opened at $76.43 on Wednesday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.37 and a 12-month high of $101.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.60.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.96 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.17%. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $145,797.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,156.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $340,301.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,717,909.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.